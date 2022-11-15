Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSSAU. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,827,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

MSSAU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,504. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

