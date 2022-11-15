Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,809,698 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy accounts for about 11.1% of Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 452,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,981,434. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.91.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

