Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. Trims Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,583,865 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy accounts for approximately 56.1% of Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. owned 1.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $74,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652,802 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,119 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,981,434. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

