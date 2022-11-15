Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,355. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

