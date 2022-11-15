Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $11.85 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 7.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.01. 341,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average is $163.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

