Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases 20,350 Shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Get Rating) by 429.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLIA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 32,040 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

