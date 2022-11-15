ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0363 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $337,221.11 and $19.72 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00245682 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00087944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

