11,040 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 114.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,260,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

