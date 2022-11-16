124,694 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,694 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of DVN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. 350,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,790. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

