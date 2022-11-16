1,288 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 289,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,250. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

