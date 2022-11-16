183,730 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 0.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $11,059,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,975. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $81.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

