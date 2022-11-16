1eco Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One 1eco token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00008384 BTC on popular exchanges. 1eco has a market cap of $90.68 million and approximately $1,591.04 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1eco has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00568789 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,910.08 or 0.29627312 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

