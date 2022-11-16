20,601 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

QQQJ opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.