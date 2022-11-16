2,400 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.0 %

MCD stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.09. 90,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

