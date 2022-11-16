2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Down 0.8%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.40. 1,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2ndVote Society Defended ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 447.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

