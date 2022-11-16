35,800 Shares in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,428,000.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

FOXW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

