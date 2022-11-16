4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 4Front Ventures in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 375,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,261. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

