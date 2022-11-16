7,130 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.37. 350,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

