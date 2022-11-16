88,081 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

