A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.