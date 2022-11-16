AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 197,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAR has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

