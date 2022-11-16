ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Trading 0.2% Higher

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.14. 1,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ABC Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.57.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$585.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.65.

ABC Technologies Announces Dividend

ABC Technologies Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. ABC Technologies’s payout ratio is -8.72%.

(Get Rating)

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

