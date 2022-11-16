AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of -0.54. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 888.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 467,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 420,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 64.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,200,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 472,616 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 70.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

