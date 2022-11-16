Acala Token Price Down 6.1% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $57.67 million and approximately $738,503.36 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,698.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11540906 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $788,788.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars.

