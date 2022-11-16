Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 2,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,347.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,024 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,853,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

