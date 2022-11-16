Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Articles

