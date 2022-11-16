Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.66 on Wednesday, reaching $339.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

