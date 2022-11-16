Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 494,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $345.96 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.14 and its 200-day moving average is $367.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

