Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $40.40 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $40,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $772,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $1,128,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

