Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

