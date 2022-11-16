AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.