AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of ACM opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $81.07.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.
