Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Vernon Rogers Sells 20,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Shares of AEHR traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,855. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.
