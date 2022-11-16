Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Vernon Rogers Sells 20,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,855. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $1,707,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

