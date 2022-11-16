AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 1,052,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,406. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after buying an additional 2,023,943 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after buying an additional 1,290,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

