Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.26. 96,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,439,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.32.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
