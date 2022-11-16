Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.26. 96,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,439,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 715.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 466,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Agenus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 23.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Agenus by 45.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 31.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 104,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

