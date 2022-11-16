Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 over the last ninety days.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.