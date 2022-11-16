Agree Realty Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 164.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

