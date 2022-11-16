AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,051 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $510.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

