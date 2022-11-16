AIA Group Ltd Buys 13,757 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. 132,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

