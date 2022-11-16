AIA Group Ltd Buys 15,722 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2,262.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,384 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.79. 51,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,497. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $143.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.