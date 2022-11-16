AIA Group Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,646,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

MKTX stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

