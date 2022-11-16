AIA Group Ltd Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.48% of Baozun worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth $106,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Baozun Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 12,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $291.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $18.83.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Profile

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.