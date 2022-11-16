AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,448 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

