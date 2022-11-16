AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,172 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AIG traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. 152,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.