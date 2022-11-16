AIA Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises 2.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.20% of Northern Trust worth $40,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.02. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

