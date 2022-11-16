Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0279

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

