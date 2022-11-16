Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.