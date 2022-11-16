Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 583,392 shares of company stock worth $67,628,252 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,728. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

