AirTrip (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AirTrip (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 3,400.00 price target on the stock.

AirTrip Stock Performance

Shares of EOVBF opened at 13.00 on Wednesday.

About AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

