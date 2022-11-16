Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 422,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 592,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 153,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 113.7% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of CME traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

