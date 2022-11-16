Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $166.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

